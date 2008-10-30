  UPDATED: Home beta invite in November issue of Qore

For those of you who are still waiting in anticipation for the release of Sony's virtual world Home but have been unable to get your hands on an invite for the closed beta - there may well be another way in for you yet.

It has been reported that the November issue of Qore will feature not only a comprehensive tour of Sony's new networking tool, but also include an invite to the Home closed beta for both annual Qore subscribers and one-time buyers. Well that's one way to boost the Qore sales...

The sixth issue of Sony's interactive magazine is due out in early November, so keep your eye out for it if you're keen to get a sneak peek at Home.

UPDATE 30/10: Your loyalty is well rewarded, Qore subscribers. According to Kotaku, it seems now that only annual subscribers will be getting an invite to test out Home. The rest of you will just have to be patient...