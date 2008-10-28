Tomb Raider: Underworld demo ready for download
|
The demo for Tomb Raider: Underworld has been uploaded on to Xbox Live as an exclusive for Xbox gamers.
News of the Eidos game sampler was released earlier in the month, but we've been given no hints as to what we can expect from the demo.
Xbox Live's Major Nelson wrote the details of the game on his blog, with the dash text stating there would be "Blood, Mild Suggestive Themes, Mild violence,Violence". Oh, and of course Lara's hot pants.
It also said "Explore everything. Stop at Nothing. Download the Tomb Raider: Underworld demo now!" Better get to downloading it then.
The full version of Tomb Raider: Underworld is due for release on PC, Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii on 21st November.
