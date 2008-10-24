  1. Home
Sequels expected for three EA favourites

  Sequels expected for three EA favourites

Electronic Arts has gone sequel happy, after hinting we can expect a second innings from Battlefield: Bad Company, Army of Two and Dead Space.

EA Games president Frank Gibeau said: "Bad Company has come out and done very well. Army of Two sold very well. We've got sequel ideas planned for those. I feel pretty good about that mix right now."

As for Dead Space, its executive producer Glenn Schofield let slip about a sequel when talking about the possibility of a movie based on the game.

He said: "We're talking with movie studios right now. The difference with this is we need to go in and say, 'This is not a USD 10 million movie.'

"Sure somebody could make it, but that's not what we are looking for. It's an expensive movie. By doing this now, we could have a movie that bridges the gap between the two games."

If you blinked you might've missed it. There's no indication as to when we can expect any of these games, or if they're actually in development yet. Still, fans of any of these games at least know they have something to look forward to.

