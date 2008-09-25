  Classic Sonic collection headed for next-gen consoles?

It looks like 16bit Sonic classics could be headed for PS3 and Xbox 360.



Retailer listings are at the root of the buzz, with Amazon featuring an upcoming title called Sonic Genesis Collection for both next-gen consoles. For those who can't remember that far back, Genesis was the North American name for Mega Drive.



This move doesn't come as much surprise, as many classic games from Sega and other publishers have been hugely successful on download services such as Xbox Live and PSN.



However, this isn't the first time Sega has re-released classic Sonic games. Previously, the company has enjoyed success with 2002’s Sonic Mega Collection on GameCube and 2004’s Sonic Mega Collection + on PS2.



What we'll see on the collection remains to be seen, but the publisher certainly has plenty of to choose from. Whether it decides to stick to the classic Mega Drive-era games such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic and Knuckles, or ventures further into more recent titles, such as the Dreamcast-only Sonic Adventure series, remains to be seen.



More information when we get it.