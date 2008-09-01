  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

No PC version of Gears of War 2

|
  No PC version of Gears of War 2

It's official - any Gears of War fans hoping for the second instalment in the series to make it over to the PC are going to be disappointed - as design director Cliff Bleszinski has confirmed a PC version will not be made.

"Gears of War is a great franchise first and foremost for Xbox 360, and therefore we're focusing on that platform for Gears of War 2. We've decided we're not going to do a PC version this time around," said Bleszinski.

The original Gears of War was released in November 2006, exclusive to Xbox 360. It wasn't until eight months and a landslide of rumours later that Epic and Microsoft announced the PC version.

However, despite pretty good reviews, it seems that PC gamers will have to make do without this time around. At least they put us out of our misery early.

PopularIn Games
  1. If this is the PS5 where do we sign up? PlayStation 5 concept design is stunning
  2. Netflix of retro games Antstream coming to Android and PC soon
  3. Fortnite Playground LTM is back, hurrah!
  4. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  5. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  1. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  2. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  3. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  4. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
Comments