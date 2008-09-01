  No PC version of Gears of War 2

It's official - any Gears of War fans hoping for the second instalment in the series to make it over to the PC are going to be disappointed - as design director Cliff Bleszinski has confirmed a PC version will not be made.

"Gears of War is a great franchise first and foremost for Xbox 360, and therefore we're focusing on that platform for Gears of War 2. We've decided we're not going to do a PC version this time around," said Bleszinski.

The original Gears of War was released in November 2006, exclusive to Xbox 360. It wasn't until eight months and a landslide of rumours later that Epic and Microsoft announced the PC version.

However, despite pretty good reviews, it seems that PC gamers will have to make do without this time around. At least they put us out of our misery early.