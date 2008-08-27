Guitar Praise brings Guitar Hero to Christians

Guitar Praise is a new game that solves the problem for Christians who love Guitar Hero but think the original version is full of songs that will send them to hell. Or something.

The Guitar Hero knock-off was produced by Digital Praise, who aim to "glorify God through interactive media". They've already done Dance Praise, and now have pulled together songs from over 50 religious bands and artists to choose from, all spreading the positive message of the Lord. There will be four levels on each for you to tackle too, so that should certainly keep you occupied.

The only downside is the game is only PC/Mac compatible so you may find the screen a little hard to read. But ultimately I guess that's nothing compared to a clean conscience and a game guaranteed to get you big points with the man upstairs.

The game costs $99.95 and comes complete with guitar. Amen.