  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Guitar Praise brings Guitar Hero to Christians

|
1/2  
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Guitar Praise is a new game that solves the problem for Christians who love Guitar Hero but think the original version is full of songs that will send them to hell. Or something.

The Guitar Hero knock-off was produced by Digital Praise, who aim to "glorify God through interactive media". They've already done Dance Praise, and now have pulled together songs from over 50 religious bands and artists to choose from, all spreading the positive message of the Lord. There will be four levels on each for you to tackle too, so that should certainly keep you occupied.

The only downside is the game is only PC/Mac compatible so you may find the screen a little hard to read. But ultimately I guess that's nothing compared to a clean conscience and a game guaranteed to get you big points with the man upstairs.

The game costs $99.95 and comes complete with guitar. Amen.

PopularIn Games
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
No Man's Sky tips for beginners: Essential things to know to get ahead in the space race
Fortnite for Android won't come to Play Store when it launches
PUBG's newest feature might upset many players
Amazing photos of space as captured in No Man's Sky
Fortnite on Android: These are the phones Fortnite will work on
Comments