Ghostbusters games will be published, says developer

  Ghostbusters games will be published, says developer
Gamers who were looking forward to the release of the Ghostbusters game, only to be disappointed by Activision Blizzard's decision to cut the game from its portfolio, will still see a release.

Just days after publishing rights owner Sony Pictures confirmed that the game would be released "one way or another" (possibly to tie in with next year's 25th anniversary of the film), Mark Randel, the big boss at developer Terminal Reality has said: "Ghostbusters will be published. That's all I can say at the moment."

Ghostbusters is in development for PC, PS2, PS3, DS, Wii and Xbox 360, and from the screenshots it looked pretty decent. We'll have to wait, probably until next year, to find out.

