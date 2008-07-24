  Is this the complete tracklist for Guitar Hero: World Tour?

Don't you just love the internet? Somehow, this rather extensive list has been leaked, with claims that it is the complete tracklist for Guitar Hero: World Tour.

If it isn't someone certainly has a lot of time on their hands. Not only does it have specific tour names for each stage, but alson song creation sample tracks, encores anf Guitar Battles.

Have a look and see what you reckon, but only time will tell if there's any truth behind it...



Eagle Rock High School Tour:

* "Dope Nose" by Weezer

* "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World

* Encore: "Today" by Smashing Pumpkins

Big City Kids Tour:

* "Roland" by Interpol

* "Santeria" By Sublime

* Encore: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

Feelin' Nostalgic Tour:

* "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon

* "Hold the Line" by Toto

* Encore: "Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol

Vixens Tour:

* "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar

* "All Around Me" by Flyleaf

* Encore:"Misery Business" by Paramore

Undertow Tour:

* "Stinkfist" by Tool

* "Lateralus" by Tool

* "Schism" by Tool

Synchronicity Tour:

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" (Guitar Career Only)

* Encore: "Every Breath You Take" by The Police

Fight the System Tour:

* "The Kids Aren't Alright" by The Offspring

* The Good Left Undone" by Rise Agaisnt

* Encore: "Bleed it Out" by Linkin Park

QQ Tour:

* "Face Down" by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

* "The Kill" by 30 Seconds to Mars

* Encore: "Thank You for the Venom" by My Chemical Romance

Rockin the Carnival Tour:

* "Dammit" by Blink 182

* "When You Heat Stops Beating" by +44

Neva' Forget Tour:

* "Jumpin Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones

* "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Öyster Cult

* Encore: "Light My Fire" by The Doors

We Want the Funk Tour:

* "Take it Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

* "Renegades of Funk" by Rage Against the Machines

* Encore: "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by The Beastie Boys Feat. Kerry King

Rockin' the Joint Tour:

* "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz

* "I Don't wanna Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

On Top of the World Tour:

* "Man in the Box" by Alice in Chains

* "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe

* Encore: "Spin the Black Circle" by Pearl Jam

G. Stinger Tour:

* "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana

* "Car Chase City" by Tenacious D

* Encore: "Everlong" by Foo Fighters

Lands End Tour:

* "Animal" by Def Leppard

* "Runaway" by Bon Jovi

* Encore: "Paradise City" by Guns N' Roses

Doin' it Different Tour:

* "Song for the Dead" by Queens of the Stone Age

* "Vasoline" by Stone Temple Pilots

* Encore: "Assassin" by Muse

Hootin' and Hollerin' Tour:

* "The Boys Are Back in Town" By Thin Lizzy

* "Life in the Fastlane" by The Eagles

* Encore:"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

All Pissed Off Tour:

* "Here to Stay" by KoRn

* "Dragula" by Rob Zombie

* Encore: "Bat Country" by Avenged Sevenfold

Here Me Roar Tour:

* "10,000 Fists" by Disturbed

* "Duality" by Slipknot

* Encore: "Toxicity" by System of a Down

S.D.M.F. Tour:

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" (Guitar Career Only)

* Encore: "Demise of Sanity" by Black Label Society

Fathers of Metal Tour:

* "Don't Talk to Strangers" by Dio

* "Heaven and Hell" by Black Sabbath

* Encore: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

Making Progress Tour:

* "The Spirit of Radio" by Rush

* "Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd

* Encore: "Pull Me Under" by Dream Theatre

Eruption Tour:

* "Beat it" by Micheal Jackson Feat. Eddie Van Halen

* "Hot for Teacher" by Van Halen

Tooth Fang & Claw Tour:

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" (Guitar Career Only)

* Encore: "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent

Decades of Metal Tour

* "Warriors of Time" by Black Tide

* "Leather Rebel" by Judas Priest

* Encore: "Hallowed be Thy Name" by Iron Maiden

Livin' in a Nightmare Tour:

* "Angel of Death" by Slayer

* "Tornado of Souls" by Megadeth

* Encore: "Master of Puppets" by Metallica

Legends of Rock Tour:

* "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry

* "The Wind Cries Mary" by Jimi Hendrix

* Encore: "Purple Haze (Live)" by Jimi Hendrix

Bonus Tour:

* "453 by Shinedown

* "96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY

* "Bombshell" by Powerman 5000

* "Clavado en un Bar" by Maná

* "Enjoy the Silence" by Lacuna Coil

* "Feuer Frei" by Rammstein

* "Fury of the Storm" by Dragonforce

* "Never Too Late" by The Answer

* "Nottingham Lace" by Buckethead

* "One Armed Scissor" by At The Drive-In

* "Satch Boogie" by Joe Satriani

* "Schrei" by Tokio Hotel

* "Soul Doubt" by NOFX

* "We're An American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" by Sting

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" By Ted Nugent

* "Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" by Zakk Wylde

Sample Songs (presumably for create a song feature):

* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Chad Smith

* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Dave Grohl

* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Travis Barker

* "Cliffs of Dover" created by Neversoft

* "Misirlou" created by Neversoft

* "Walk This Way" created by Neversoft

* "YYZ" created by Neversoft