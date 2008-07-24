Is this the complete tracklist for Guitar Hero: World Tour?
Don't you just love the internet? Somehow, this rather extensive list has been leaked, with claims that it is the complete tracklist for Guitar Hero: World Tour.
If it isn't someone certainly has a lot of time on their hands. Not only does it have specific tour names for each stage, but alson song creation sample tracks, encores anf Guitar Battles.
Have a look and see what you reckon, but only time will tell if there's any truth behind it...
Eagle Rock High School Tour:
* "Dope Nose" by Weezer
* "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World
* Encore: "Today" by Smashing Pumpkins
Big City Kids Tour:
* "Roland" by Interpol
* "Santeria" By Sublime
* Encore: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers
Feelin' Nostalgic Tour:
* "Take It on the Run" by REO Speedwagon
* "Hold the Line" by Toto
* Encore: "Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol
Vixens Tour:
* "Heartbreaker" by Pat Benatar
* "All Around Me" by Flyleaf
* Encore:"Misery Business" by Paramore
Undertow Tour:
* "Stinkfist" by Tool
* "Lateralus" by Tool
* "Schism" by Tool
Synchronicity Tour:
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" (Guitar Career Only)
* Encore: "Every Breath You Take" by The Police
Fight the System Tour:
* "The Kids Aren't Alright" by The Offspring
* The Good Left Undone" by Rise Agaisnt
* Encore: "Bleed it Out" by Linkin Park
QQ Tour:
* "Face Down" by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
* "The Kill" by 30 Seconds to Mars
* Encore: "Thank You for the Venom" by My Chemical Romance
Rockin the Carnival Tour:
* "Dammit" by Blink 182
* "When You Heat Stops Beating" by +44
Neva' Forget Tour:
* "Jumpin Jack Flash" by The Rolling Stones
* "Don't Fear the Reaper" by Blue Öyster Cult
* Encore: "Light My Fire" by The Doors
We Want the Funk Tour:
* "Take it Away" by Red Hot Chili Peppers
* "Renegades of Funk" by Rage Against the Machines
* Encore: "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by The Beastie Boys Feat. Kerry King
Rockin' the Joint Tour:
* "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz
* "I Don't wanna Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith
On Top of the World Tour:
* "Man in the Box" by Alice in Chains
* "Kickstart My Heart" by Mötley Crüe
* Encore: "Spin the Black Circle" by Pearl Jam
G. Stinger Tour:
* "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana
* "Car Chase City" by Tenacious D
* Encore: "Everlong" by Foo Fighters
Lands End Tour:
* "Animal" by Def Leppard
* "Runaway" by Bon Jovi
* Encore: "Paradise City" by Guns N' Roses
Doin' it Different Tour:
* "Song for the Dead" by Queens of the Stone Age
* "Vasoline" by Stone Temple Pilots
* Encore: "Assassin" by Muse
Hootin' and Hollerin' Tour:
* "The Boys Are Back in Town" By Thin Lizzy
* "Life in the Fastlane" by The Eagles
* Encore:"Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd
All Pissed Off Tour:
* "Here to Stay" by KoRn
* "Dragula" by Rob Zombie
* Encore: "Bat Country" by Avenged Sevenfold
Here Me Roar Tour:
* "10,000 Fists" by Disturbed
* "Duality" by Slipknot
* Encore: "Toxicity" by System of a Down
S.D.M.F. Tour:
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" (Guitar Career Only)
* Encore: "Demise of Sanity" by Black Label Society
Fathers of Metal Tour:
* "Don't Talk to Strangers" by Dio
* "Heaven and Hell" by Black Sabbath
* Encore: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne
Making Progress Tour:
* "The Spirit of Radio" by Rush
* "Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd
* Encore: "Pull Me Under" by Dream Theatre
Eruption Tour:
* "Beat it" by Micheal Jackson Feat. Eddie Van Halen
* "Hot for Teacher" by Van Halen
Tooth Fang & Claw Tour:
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" (Guitar Career Only)
* Encore: "Stranglehold" by Ted Nugent
Decades of Metal Tour
* "Warriors of Time" by Black Tide
* "Leather Rebel" by Judas Priest
* Encore: "Hallowed be Thy Name" by Iron Maiden
Livin' in a Nightmare Tour:
* "Angel of Death" by Slayer
* "Tornado of Souls" by Megadeth
* Encore: "Master of Puppets" by Metallica
Legends of Rock Tour:
* "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry
* "The Wind Cries Mary" by Jimi Hendrix
* Encore: "Purple Haze (Live)" by Jimi Hendrix
Bonus Tour:
* "453 by Shinedown
* "96 Quite Bitter Beings" by CKY
* "Bombshell" by Powerman 5000
* "Clavado en un Bar" by Maná
* "Enjoy the Silence" by Lacuna Coil
* "Feuer Frei" by Rammstein
* "Fury of the Storm" by Dragonforce
* "Never Too Late" by The Answer
* "Nottingham Lace" by Buckethead
* "One Armed Scissor" by At The Drive-In
* "Satch Boogie" by Joe Satriani
* "Schrei" by Tokio Hotel
* "Soul Doubt" by NOFX
* "We're An American Band" by Grand Funk Railroad
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Sting" by Sting
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Ted Nugent" By Ted Nugent
* "Guitar Battle Vs. Zakk Wylde" by Zakk Wylde
Sample Songs (presumably for create a song feature):
* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Chad Smith
* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Dave Grohl
* "Untitled Drum Sample" created by Travis Barker
* "Cliffs of Dover" created by Neversoft
* "Misirlou" created by Neversoft
* "Walk This Way" created by Neversoft
* "YYZ" created by Neversoft
