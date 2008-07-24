HMV offering Brothers in Arms pre-order goodies
HMV is offering up some tempting pre-order goodies for Brother in Arms: Hell's Highway.
You'll get all tactical maps unlocked from the start of the campaign as well as a Secret Finder to help you unlock "additional Achievement points".
"The ability to have all the tactical maps unlocked is a great feature, especially for anyone new to the Brothers in Arms games or the FPS genre. But the particularly cool part for me is going to be the Secret Finder, which is going to make it so much easier to find all the game's achievements, and boost your gamer-score," said Duncan La Barre from HMV.
You can expect Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, although the release date is a little less clear. HMV have the game dated for the 26th September, whereas Ubisoft - the game's publisher - has previously said August.
We'll get to the bottom of it and keep you in the know.
