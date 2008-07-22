  1. Home
Online retailers cut 20GB 360 prices

|
It looks like the price drops have finally begun for us in the UK...

Online retailer Play.com has dropped the price of the 20GB Xbox 360 to £169.99, £30 less than the SRP, while Amazon is selling it for £179.99.

Price cuts were announced for the US last week, but as yet, there have been no officialy plans for a similar move in Europe.

A spokesperson for Microsoft has said that the deal is "nothing to do with us," but some rumours are now swirling that an official price cut will be announced at Game Convention in Leipzig this August, with the possible introduction of a 60GB unit to the market.

To be honest, official price cut or not - we like the way Play are going...

