  Jimi Hendrix to feature in new Guitar Hero

Jimi Hendrix is coming to Guitar Hero: World Tour.

The company that controls Hendrix's musical legacy, Experience Hendrix, has given the ok for Hendrix's music and likeness to be used in the game, Aaron Grant, a spokesman for Activision, confirmed on Thursday.

It's the first time Hendrix's likeness will be showcased in the game.

An avatar of the rock legend, as well as popular songs The Wind Cries Mary and a live version of Purply Haze recorded in 1969 in San Diego, will be included in the game.

Other Hendrix tunes would be released in the future as downloadable content for the game, Grant said.

Scheduled for release on October 27th, Guitar Hero: World Tour will be the fourth instalment in the popular franchise.