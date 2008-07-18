  1. Home
Pokémon Live touring Woolworths stores in August

|
Pokémon is going on tour this summer, visiting Woolworths stores across the UK.

Travelling across the UK in August, Woolworths stores will be transformed by Pokémon Live. You'll be able to play the all new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness in-store, and download
Darkrai, the 491st Pokémon to either your Pokémon Diamond or Pokémon Pearl. Whether it is a friend or a foe though, remains to be seen.

Whether you're an experienced trainer or just starting out, you'll be able to take you DS Lite down to a store and challenge a fellow Pokémon trainer to a battle using Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, or transfer your Pokémon onto the big screen and battle in 3D Colloseums in Pokémon Battle Revolution on Wii.

There'll also be plenty of extra fun going on such as face painting, and balloon modelling, and you'll be able to discover Pokémon Ranch, the brand new title available exclusively through WiiWare.

If that wasn't enough, there will competitions running throughout - one of which will give the opportunity to win a family holiday to Floride for four people. Very nice too.

For a full list of stores the tour will be visiting, head on to the Woolworths website and look up your local store.

