Ratchet & Clank gets PAL Blu-ray release
Rachet & Clank: Quest For Booty will get a Blu-ray Disc release in PAL regions, David Reeves has confirmed.
At Sony's Santa Monica press event today, the SCEE president confirmed that any relevant title announced by SCEA for America, would also be getting a release in PAL territories. Well that's nice.
He then went on to list those titles, saying: "It will be Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty, and the exception here will be that it's a BD [Blu-Ray disc] release as well as PSN release in the PAL territories.
"MotorStorm Pacific Rift, LittleBigPlanet, Siren: Blood Curse, Resistance 2, Buzz! Quiz TV, SingStar Vol. 2 and Killzone 2 - these will all be appearing in our fiscal year, which is before March 31st 2009.
"Coming in spring will be inFamous and MAG, and God of War 3 will be coming later in 2009. I can also confirm that we will support DC Universe online for PS3."
