European "Home" to launch its open beta at same time as US
|
The long-awaited PlayStation Home will launch into its open beta at the same time in Europe as it does in the USA
That's according to SCEE boss David Reeves, who told journalists at the company's Santa Monica press conference it would be "with the same specs, same support and at the same time in autumn 2008".
He went on to say the exact release date would be released by SCEI shortly.
Home, which has been in development for what seems like forever, is a virtual world where PS3 owners can come together and chat, and where games can be launched.
With so many delays now its hard to keep track, we're still half expecting this to autumn 2008 date to stay under wraps for now.
