  Dragon Age to make move to consoles

It seems Dragon Age could be making its way onto consoles at some point, according to BioWare co-founder Greg Zeschuk.

Speaking at EA's press conference, Zeschuk was showing dark fantasy RPG, Dragon Age: Origins, when he mentioned a move over to consoles in the future was part of its long term plans.

He said that he expected Dragon Age to become a major franchise "on PC and, in future, on consoles".

Whether he meant Origins itself would be ported to consoles, or that new games would be developed under the Dragon Age name, he didn't say, neither did he say which consoles he had in mind - so that's another "watch this space" for now.

There should be some more news on Dragon Age later on at E3 so we'll keep you in the loop, but for screenshots and more info about the upcoming PC game - head over to its website.