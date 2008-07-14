  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

No demo planned for Prince of Persia

|
  No demo planned for Prince of Persia

It seems Prince of Persia fans will just have to go the distance and wait for the franchise's newest chapter to be released, as the game's producer confirms there are no plans to release a demo.

Following in the footsteps of the Far Cry 2 team who also decided against a consumer demo, POP producer Ben Mattes said it was unnecessary.

"Doing demos of open-world games is a technical challenge; plus we're not convinced we need to," he said.

"It's a brand that has some history, some built-in fan-base and we can benefit a little bit from that. Whether you like Sands of Time, Warrior Within or Two Thrones, chances are you're going to love this game because there are elements of all of those in it."

Mattes also noted that a demo can often do more harm than good to a game.

"There's just so many awful demos," he added. "Let's face it, releasing a demo when you also have an E3 version to put together, and your beta etc... It's not the kind of thing that's going to allow you to put together a really polished demo.

"There's a reality of production we have to live with which means if we did put together a demo there's a potential that it wouldn't be at the level we want it to be. Then what are you doing? You're doing your game a disservice by putting it in players' hands before it's ready. Nobody wants that."

Well, when you put it like that...

The game is due out on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC around Christmas, not forgetting the separate DS game being released alongside it.

PopularIn Games
  1. If this is the PS5 where do we sign up? PlayStation 5 concept design is stunning
  2. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  3. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  4. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  5. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  1. Fortnite gets new free game mode with v4.5 patch: Playground
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  5. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments