Capcom to show new game called Flock at E3
Capcom has revealed a list of titles it will unveil at this year's E3 expo.
It has the usual suspects on there that we could've guessed about - Bionic Commando, Resident Evil 5 and Street Fighter 4 - but there's also a few surprises on there as well.
One of them appears to be a game called "Flock", described by Capcom as its "new super-secret project"
An interesting name to say the least - could it be something to do with sheep, we ask?
"Keep trying, you'll never get it, unless someone spills the beans early," added Capcom US PR Chris Kramer in a comment on the original post.
The note also listed that Mega Man 9, Dark Void, Neopets, MotoGP '08, Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and Plunder are to be shown at the Los Angeles trade show.
