  Indiana Jones reclaims top chart position

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures has regained its position at the top of the gaming charts, after a brief spell at number two following the release of Metal Gear Solid 4.

The game that eventually took the crown from GTA IV has shown its staying power, after UK sales data released by Chart-Track showed Lego Indiana Jones sales dropped just 29% from the previous week, compared to a drop of 59% for MGS4.

Newcomer, Alone in the Dark entered the charts at number three, but only manage to rack up half the sales figures of MGS4. Another new entry was Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII which entered in at tenth place, accounting for 54% of al full price PSP games sold last week.

Despite its move from the top spot, GTA IV still holds a strong chart presence at number four, weeks after its release. Other games maintaining a strong chart presence were Wii Play at 5, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games at 6 and Brain Training at 7.

The full list of top ten best-selling titles in the UK for the week ending June 21 is as follows:

1 Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

2 Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

3 Alone in the Dark

4 Grand Theft Auto IV

5 Wii Play

6 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

7 Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training

8 Race Driver: GRID

9 Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock

10 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII