Shaun White Snowboarding announced as in development
Ubisoft has announced the development of a new action sports video game called Shaun White Snowboarding.
Based on, and developed in partnership with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, Ubisoft claim the game will push the boundaries of video games and redefine the action sports genre.
The game will be available on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii and PC, and is scheduled for release around Christmas 2008.
The Wii version will be developed with the Wii Balance Board in mind so it can be used in the game, and will feature its own unique storyline and adventure.
"Shaun White Snowboarding will turn all of the traditional ideas and experiences of past action sports titles upside down", said Tony Key, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Ubisoft.
"The combination of Ubisoft's innovation approach and the influence of Shaun’s lifestyle and perspective make this gaming experience like no other."
