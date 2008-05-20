  1. Home
  Games
  Game news

Dungeons & Dragons to return with online interactivity

Dungeons & Dragons has got to be one of the most iconic games in gaming history, with over 25 million players since it was first released as a board game in the 70s.

Now, on 7 June, a new chapter will be launched in its video gaming vein, with the release of Dungeons & Dragons 4th Edition.

There will be a new online, interactive element to the game, allowing traditional play formats to be enhanced with unique web tools and content.

DDI (D&D Interactive) is a suite of tools being rolled out with the launch, designed to make managing the game a bit easier, and allowing fans to play with one another remotely.

The service includes some free elements, as well as some elements available as part of a paid subscription. These include two online magazines, Dragon and Dungeon, a rules database and a character generator.

There will also be a digital tabletop that allows the Dungeon Master to build a dungeon other environment and share them with other gamers over the Internet.

No price details as yet, but we'll keep you in the loop.

