  Haze demo now available on PSN

Those looking forwarded to the release of Haze at the end of the month, can enjoy a little preview of the game in a fully playable demo now available on PSN.

A great addition to the demo is that it gives you not only a taste of single-player action, but also allows for up to four-player, drop-in drop-out co-op play online, via LAN or even two-player split screen.

The demo allows you to play the entire first level across a jungle called the Salva Region. Imagine a place where explosions are huge and delightful, and deaths are fleeting and meaningless, and you've got it about right.

If that sounds like your type of game, get yourself over to the PSN sharpish, download the demo and get shooting.