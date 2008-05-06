  Europe confirmed to get MGS4 bundle

It seems Sony have finally listened to the desperate cries from Europe for a Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle.

SCEE boss David Reeves confirmed at PlayStation Day that there would be a bundle released in these parts, just a few days after Playstation said there were "no plans" to do so. Oooh, they do like to keep us on our toes.

Previously, Japan and the US had been the only places confirmed for bundles.

However, whereas there were several colour options on the PS3s in bundles over there, including a gun metal grey special edition, judging by the packaging shown for the planned release here, we may have to make do with the PS3 plain old black.

As previously announced, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is launching on 12th June worldwide.