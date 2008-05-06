Europe confirmed to get MGS4 bundle
It seems Sony have finally listened to the desperate cries from Europe for a Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle.
SCEE boss David Reeves confirmed at PlayStation Day that there would be a bundle released in these parts, just a few days after Playstation said there were "no plans" to do so. Oooh, they do like to keep us on our toes.
Previously, Japan and the US had been the only places confirmed for bundles.
However, whereas there were several colour options on the PS3s in bundles over there, including a gun metal grey special edition, judging by the packaging shown for the planned release here, we may have to make do with the PS3 plain old black.
As previously announced, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is launching on 12th June worldwide.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
- Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments