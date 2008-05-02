  Championship Gaming Series gets new TV deal

Eurosport has signed an exclusive deal with BSkyB that grants the channel the exclusive continental European broadcast rights for the Championship Gaming Series 2008.



The world gaming league will be shown on Eurosport 2 and will complement Sky's coverage in the UK and Ireland, DIRECTV’s coverage in the Americas, and STAR and ESPN STAR Sports broadcasts in Asia and Australia.



This expands the overall reach of televised CGS programming to more than 400 million potential viewers across five continents.



Primetime coverage began on 28 April with highlights from the inaugural 2007 series, with the highly anticipated 2008 season to follow, bringing CGS programming to 41 nations in continental Europe for the first time, including France, Germany, Spain and Italy.



This is CGS' second year running, and this new TV deal only proves further its popularity among the gaming community.



The CGS Qualifier and Draft for the UK and Europe will take place at the Omega Sektor in Birmingham on 16-18 May. The best gamers will be picked to travel to LA and compete for the title of World Champion, not to mention the chance of picking up a share of $500,000.