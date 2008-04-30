  More news on exclusive Guitar Hero: Aerosmith

As games like SingStar, Guitar Hero and Rock Band just keep getting more popular, it was only a matter of time before some acts started to give their tracks exclusively to certain games - in exchange for a big wad of cash of course.

It's been in the pipeline for a while. Red Octane and Activision announced plans that they planned to build an entire Guitar Hero game one of the biggest bands of all time, Aerosmith. Only now do we have confirmation from both camps that it is definitely going ahead.

"It's an exclusive deal for this game", Aerosmith publicist Marcee Rondon has confirmed.

Tim Riley, Activision's vice president of music affairs, added: "I can say that we do have the band exclusively, and their catalogue should be exclusive to us beyond the one or two tracks they had licensed out to Rock Band before we made our deal".

So there you have it. Aerosmith tracks, complete with Stephen Tyler's signature wail and Joe Perry's shredding will be exclusive to Guitar Hero: Aerosmith. And it's pretty serious stuff - not only is the band's name in the title, but their likenesses have been licensed and band members have participated in motion capture sessions for the game.

Harmonix and MTV Games must have something up their sleeves for Rock Band to rival this. We'll keep you updated.