Ghostbusters game getting all formats October launch
Since the news was announced in November that Sierra were developing a video game adaptation of movie classic Ghostbusters, complete with the full original cast, we’ve been waiting impatiently for more news.
Sierra have now revealed that its next-gen Ghostbusters game will hit stores in October, and will be available on PS3, Xbox 360, PS2, PSP and DS.
Flaunting the eagerly awaited title at its Sierra Spring Break '08 in Mallorca last week, Sierra seem positive the game will live up to the hype surrounding it.
It's hard to blame them for getting excited - the game has an array of star talent and an official soundtrack – the developer has even said Dan Aykroyd is approaching it as if it were the third Ghostbusters movie.
A demonstration at the event showed an impressive-looking physics engine on Xbox 360 and PS3 versions, whereas there was a more stylised look for the Wii and PS2.
From what we've seen, it certainly looks like this is going to be a popular one come October. We'll keep you updated.
