Five ways to follow news and reviews on Pocket-lint

There are plenty of ways to track Pocket-lint. You can do it online, on your mobile, via email, RSS readers, Twitter, it's almost endless. Here are the ways to stay in touch with the site:



Company or subject pages

You can track all news stories and reviews from one particular company via a dedicated page. All you have to do is type in the name at the end of the Pocket-lint URL, so for example, www.pocket-lint.co.uk/canon, and you'll get a list of all news and reviews we've covered on that company or subject.

RSS feeds

You can follow any one of our 3000 plus tags on Pocket-lint really easily. Everything from the site wide feed to the main channels or individual tags are available. For all the details on how to subscribe check out our RSS page on the site.



Twitter

If you can't be fussed with RSS feeds we have a Twitter feed that picks out the stories every 30 minutes, it's easy to follow us and there are plenty of Twitter apps to make it easy to stay up to date with the Twitterverse. You can find us at:





Email alerts

If you like good old email then there are a couple of ways you can maximise Pocket-lint coverage in your inbox. Become a member and sign up for our daily or weekly newsletters that list the top ten stories of the day or top ten of the week. If you want something a little more personalised you can set our alerts system to ping you an email when we write about a certain keyword; "Canon" for example. Whenever that appears in a story we'll send you an email with a link to the story. Sign up information can be found at:





Visit the site

A novel concept we know, but visiting the site allows you to see everything at a glance and get plenty more than you would just from one of our many feeds. Our desktop version allows you to personalise the homepage thanks to our module system meaning you can tailor it to suit your interests. Want to only see news items about HomeCinema? No problem. Just want Apple news? You can do that too. You don't have to sign up and your browser will remember your choices for next time. Our mobile version gives you a phone friendly offering with just the facts for staying tuned in on the go. Best of all when you do find a story you are interested in you can print it out as a nicely designed PDF to read when you are without the Internet - heaven forbid.