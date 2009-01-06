  Pocket-lint's CES coverage starts here

The biggest tech show in the world is about to start and Pocket-lint will be there live, covering all the news as it happens.

CES in Las Vegas sees a whopping 2700 exhibitors trying to lure us with their wares so we can bring you the low down on the must have gadgets and gizmos to look out for over the next 12 months.

Everyone from Panasonic to Palm, Sony to Sharp, Lenovo to Linksys, Samsung to SanDisk (you get the picture) and a whole lot more will be there.

The good news for you is that Pocket-lint will be live from the city of sin (that will be Las Vegas) from Tuesday evening (GMT) getting a glimpse of some of the latest products ahead of the official opening of the conference.

So what can you expect from Pocket-lint? All the latest announcements from the world of consumer electronics, live coverage of the all the keynotes on Wednesday, and the low down on what's what as it's happening from all the exhibitors at the show.

You can follow all the news in a number of ways from us; via our dedicated CES 2009 page, via our CES 2009 RSS, via a dedicated module on our customisable homepage and finally the whole site via Twitter.

So what can we expect? Here's what we do know: a new OS from Microsoft, thin TVs from LG, a new netbook from Sony and a new mobile from Palm.

Have your say in the comments below and stay tuned for all the news as it happens.

We will keep you posted.