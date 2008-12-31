  1. Home
Yearly news roundup - 2008

|
As regular Pocket-lint readers will know, we bring you daily and weekly news roundups of the most read stories on the site, giving you an at-a-glance look at the most popular current articles.

We thought that as 2008 draws to a close, a yearly news roundup, with the top ten most popular news stories across the whole year might be of interest.

So, see below for our top ten list of 2008. Did you read them all? If not catch up on 2008's big news before we plunge headlong into 2009, and all the news, reviews, photo and video we'll be bringing you next year.

Yoobot website launched by British Heart Foundation
Help kids make healthier food choices

ECS launches Asus Eee challenger
The G10IL promises HSDPA connectivity for under £250

Macworld2008: Steve Jobs keynote speech leaked?
Apple CEO's stage notes appear on Wikipedia

Samsung: "Blu-ray has 5 years left"
INTERVIEW: Andy Griffiths, director of consumer electronics, Samsung UK

Prostitutes and masturbation in GTA IV
Censors warn of steamy scenes

BlackBerry Storm confirmed for UK
Pocket-lint learns of launch date and operator

O2 launches top-up "Surprises"
Pay & Go customers to get random rewards

Windows Mobile 6.1 to be released on 1 April
"It may be April Fools' but the improvements are no joke"

Pentax K-m DSLR gets blinged
One for the ladies we're told

10-inch Advent 4211 netbook launches at PC World
£279 for ultra-portable

