EMI signs artists up for iPhone game app

EMI Music has signed up a number of its artists to feature in a new version of a popular iPhone game.

The developers behind Tap Tap Revenge, the most popular free download from the App Store in 2008, have come up with a new paid-for sequel in Tap Tap Dance.

Five EMI acts will feature in the new rhythm game including Moby, the Chemical Brothers, Digitalism, Daft Punk and Basement Jaxx. They will appear alongside a number of independent acts like Justice, Junkie XL and Morgan Page.

For anyone that loves the game that much, developers Tapulous are going to then release all 10 tracks featured in the game as a digital soundtrack available on iTunes.

And it seems like EMI Music aren't the only ones with an interest in the game. Tapulous CEO Bart Decrem says he has been in talks with other major labels for another follow-on from Tap Tap Dance in the New Year.

"We are close to having a formula that the artists, labels, publishers and Apple are all happy with", he says.

The game is available now on the App Store for £2.99.