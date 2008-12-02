  Zavvi forced to stop selling DVDs, games and CDs online

Online and high street retailer Zavvi has been forced to stop selling DVDs, games and CDs through its website pretty much bringing its online sales to a halt.

It turns out that the main supplier of the retailer's stock is Entertainment UK - a unit of Woolworths, which went into administration on 26 November.

Zavvi is now looking for replacement suppliers but has had to suspend sales and even cancel some existing orders.

Customers who are affected will be sent an email.

Zavvi has released a statement in which it says: "Zavvi.co.uk would like to apologise for any inconvenience and would like to assure customers that this decision was not taken lightly".

"Customers can be confident that Zavvi is doing everything possible to resolve the situation as quickly as possible".