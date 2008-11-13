  WOW: Wrath of Lich King launches

The second expansion pack for the World of Warcraft has gone on sale giving fans of the online game a chance to explore new territories, characters and booty.

Over 2000 gamers queued through the day to be one of the first to get their hands on the new expansion pack for World of Warcraft at Midnight on Wednesday.

However it all got a bit too much for first in the queue, Scott Hamshere, from Bromley, who having queued since 6am collapsed from exhaustion as the barrier was finally lifted at midnight.

The new pack is called Wrath of the Lich King and will be available as a standard edition as well as a limited Collector's Edition.

The special pack contains The Art of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King hardback book; Frosty, an exclusive in-game frost wyrm pet; a behind-the-scenes DVD; the official soundtrack containing 21 tracks; an exclusive mouse pad displaying a map of the newly opened continent of Northrend; and two World of Warcraft Trading Card Game starter decks with two exclusive cards available only in the Collector’s Edition.

