  The Beatles to feature in Rock Band-type game

The Beatles are to feature in a music video game next year thanks to an exclusive partnership just announced between Apple Corps (the Beatles' record label, not the computer co), Harmonix and MTV Games.

This marks the first time that Apple Corps (along with other rights holders EMI Music, Harrisongs and Sony/ATV) have agreed to present The Beatles music in an interactive video game format - and will be a digital debut for the Fab Four, famously not available on iTunes.

Due to published by MTV Games and developed by Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band, the game is said to be "an unprecedented, experiential progression through and celebration of the music and artistry of The Beatles".

Creatively conceived with input from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, it also gets Yoko Ono Lennon's and Olivia Harrison's full blessing.

"The project is a fun idea which broadens the appeal of The Beatles and their music. I like people having the opportunity to get to know the music from the inside out", Sir Paul McCartney said.

"It gives me great pleasure to be part of The Beatles/Apple and Harmonix/Rock Band partnership", said Ringo Starr. "The Beatles continue to evolve with the passing of time and how wonderful that The Beatles' legacy will find its natural progression into the 21st century through the computerized world we live in. Let the games commence."