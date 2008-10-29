New iPhone theme brings back Game Boy goodness

If you're a through and through retro gamer with an iPhone, what more could you ask for on your phonr than this Game Boy-inspired theme?

Get rid of all those pretty iPhone colours and graphics, and bring back the green and black block images of yesteryear. You'll get a warm feeling in your stomach just looking at it.

Designer Rob Sheridan put together the theme (called iGameboy and available for download at MacThemes), and has also designed numerous icons for popular programmes like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

As you can see, there are two versions available for download - one with the Game Boy-esque buttons on the bottom, and one without, so you can choose whichever you prefer and then enjoy reliving gaming like it was in the good ol' days.