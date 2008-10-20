HMV to enter pre-owned games market

HMV has confirmed it will be expanding its reach into the pre-owned games market, under brand name Re/Play.

Re/Play will be officially launched on 24 October with 160 stores initially stocking the games. It will then be rolled out to the rest of the chain come New Year.

Customers will be able to exchange games for credit against the purchase of other games, or any other products sold at HMV, including CDs, DVDs, gaming hardware and concert tickets.

"HMV Re/Play further underlines HMV’s growing credentials as a games specialist, and enhances the credibility of our games offer through extended range and by providing a strong value proposition to our customers", said HMV head of games Tim Ellis.

"This represents a great deal for our customers, as well as for our industry, as we believe it will help to drive footfall and stimulate increased sales of new games releases and hardware, as well as other entertainment products available from HMV."

HMV Re/Play manager Martin Baxter added: "This completes a credible, comprehensive and compelling games offer for all games customers, and in particular firmly puts HMV on the map as a games specialist for core gamers".

Expect to see it first in regional flagship and larger stores.