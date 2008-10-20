  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

HMV to enter pre-owned games market

|

HMV has confirmed it will be expanding its reach into the pre-owned games market, under brand name Re/Play.

Re/Play will be officially launched on 24 October with 160 stores initially stocking the games. It will then be rolled out to the rest of the chain come New Year.

Customers will be able to exchange games for credit against the purchase of other games, or any other products sold at HMV, including CDs, DVDs, gaming hardware and concert tickets.

"HMV Re/Play further underlines HMV’s growing credentials as a games specialist, and enhances the credibility of our games offer through extended range and by providing a strong value proposition to our customers", said HMV head of games Tim Ellis.

"This represents a great deal for our customers, as well as for our industry, as we believe it will help to drive footfall and stimulate increased sales of new games releases and hardware, as well as other entertainment products available from HMV."

HMV Re/Play manager Martin Baxter added: "This completes a credible, comprehensive and compelling games offer for all games customers, and in particular firmly puts HMV on the map as a games specialist for core gamers".

Expect to see it first in regional flagship and larger stores.

PopularIn Games
  1. If this is the PS5 where do we sign up? PlayStation 5 concept design is stunning
  2. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  3. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  4. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  5. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  1. Fortnite gets new free game mode with v4.5 patch: Playground
  2. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  3. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  5. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments