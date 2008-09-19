  iRex to launch new e-book reader

iRex is currently running a teaser on its site for a new product to launch on 22 September with the tagline "seeing is believing".

According to Forbes, the company is to launch an "evolved" e-book reader dubbed the iRex Reader 1000.

Aimed at business users it will have a 10.2-inch E-Ink display with a touchscreen plus stylus version available as an upgrade.

The device will boast 80 hours battery life, have wide document format support and some models will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity.

Pricing for a basic non-touch model is said to be $650. We'll bring you more when it gets official on the 22nd.