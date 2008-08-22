Boy drops out of school to play Guitar Hero full-time

A school boy from North Carolina is dropping out of high school in order to spend more of his time concentrating on playing Guitar Hero.

Shocking, no? What's even more shocking is that the boy making such a wise decision for his future is doing so with the full support of his parents.

Blake Peebles plans to be home schooled, and will use the extra time that this will buy him to practise his art and get himself into gaming tournaments, with the view of make his living as a professional Guitar Hero gamer.

"We couldn't take the complaining anymore", said Dad, Hunter Peebles. "He always told me that he thought school was a waste of time."

Don't most 16-year-olds? Oh dear.

But all jokes aside, it does seem that Blake's talents are certainly on the road to earning him that living he hopes for. I mean to date, he's already managed to bag himself 52 Chick-fil-A combo meals (a US fast food chain), and a number of gift certificates. It can't be long now until the big bucks start rolling in...