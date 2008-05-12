  Could Steve Jobs launch the iPlay in June?

The web is alive with rumours that Steve Jobs is going to stand before the world and deliver the much anticipated 3G iPhone on 9 June.

But what if there's something even more exciting unveiled? What if it is Apple's first real foray into the mobile gaming market that Jobs actually holds up to the amazed gasps of the globe's press?

Cue rumours of the "iPlay", a handheld gaming console that builds on the capabilities of both the iPod and iPhone.

The rumours stem from MacRumours' interpretation of website Switch To A Mac's prediction last month that Apple will announce the 3G iPhone in May, and Jobs will show off a completely different mobile device at June's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Could this be an Apple-flavoured handheld console to take on the likes of the PlayStation Portable and Nintendo DS Lite?

Apple has the name, it will just need a brilliant design and fantastic third party apps, and where better to get people on board than the 2008 world wide developers conference, where the aforementioned keynote will be given?