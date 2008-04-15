Tesco takes on iTunes with MP3-based "Digital" service
Tesco has announced that it will go against Apple with the launch of Tesco Digital, described as "a one-stop shop for everybody's entertainment needs".
The retailer's first offering from the new service, launching in May, will be the availability of music downloads in MP3 format - Tesco's current music download service is only available in Windows Media format.
The move, apparently the first of its kind by any supermarket, is "just the beginning" of a wider Tesco Digital strategy which will offer TV episodes, films and games in the near future.
Tesco Digital will initially offer customers a choice of over 3.3 million music tracks, 1.6 million of those in MP3 format - with over a hundred free playable Flash games available too.
The retailer plans to have all music on the site in MP3 format by the end of the year.
