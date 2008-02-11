Zeemote launches wireless game controller for mobiles

Eidos Mobile's Tomb Raider Anniversary and Sonic The Hedgehog Part One are amongst the games you can now play on your mobile phone using the Zeemote JS1 Bluetooth controller.

This latest gaming tool provides a far easier alternative than trying to navigate in a game using just the key pads on your mobile.

The Zeemote JS1 controller is claimed to the first of its kind, and is expected to be available to buy next year though is being shown off in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress.

It measures 95 x 35 x 20mm and weighs 47g (including batteries).

The controller has a thumbstick and four assignable trigger buttons.

It is expected to encourage a whole host of developers to adapt their games for use on phones.

"Developers, operators, and gamers tell us the Zeemote JS1 controller is what they've been waiting for to unleash the real potential of mobile gaming", said Beth Marcus, CEO of Zeemote. "We're already in discussions with a number of operators and manufacturers regarding bundling the controller with games and handsets", she adds.

Games such as Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Helistrike 3D

and Sonic The Hedgehog have already been adapted for use with the cntroller and Finblade created Fireworks, a two-player game specifically designed for the Zeemote JS1 controller.