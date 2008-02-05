Saitek launches Cyborg mouse

Saitek has launched the Cyborg Mouse in the UK. The laser mouse is designed specifically for gaming and aimed at "serious" gamers who play intensely for long periods at a time.

With a switch-activated motor that moves the rear shell back and forth, expanding or contracting the mouse to fit any user’s hand, users will enjoy more control and less fatigue.

Mouse length can be adjusted using either a software control panel installed with the drivers, or by holding the mode button on the Cyborg mouse down and then pushing the mouse's d-pad into position.

As well as adjustable length, the Cyborg mouse also features a scroll wheel with adjustable detent force. The scroll force selector switch has three positions and sets the sensitivity of weapon selection from low to high to suit the gamer’s preferences.

Other controls include a four-way low profile hat switch plus seven buttons. Controls are programmable using Saitek's SST programming software which, with the three stage mode button, effectively gives a total of 24 programmable commands to customise any gaming experience. The SST software saves chosen settings as game-specific profiles.

The three-stage mode switch also allows the user to change mouse sensitivity to help with their aim. Adjustable from 400dpi up to 3200dpi, the Cyborg mouse’s new anti-deceleration laser technology claims to ensure reliable movement tracking, even at higher speeds.

£39.99, available direct from Saitek.