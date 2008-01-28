Beavis and Butthead come to the PSP
|
Sony and MTV have signed a new deal which will allow gamers to watch some MTV content on their PSP console.
Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, volumes two and three; Jackass, volumes two and three; Wildboyz, volumes one and two; Viva La Bam, volumes two to four; and Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection, will soon all be available for the console.
This move is being touted as another bid by Sony to turn the PSP into a multi-media device.
Paramount Home Entertainment, which distributes MTV programming on DVD, was one of several studios supporting the PSP with UMD movie and TV show software, but, says Reuters, sluggish sales ultimately saw Paramount and most of the other studios pull out.
PopularIn Games
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, trailers and everything you need to know
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Sea of Thieves review: Terrific team-play let down by tedious tasks
- Sega takes on SNES Classic Mini with own MegaDrive Mini this year
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
Comments