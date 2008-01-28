  Beavis and Butthead come to the PSP

Sony and MTV have signed a new deal which will allow gamers to watch some MTV content on their PSP console.

Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, volumes two and three; Jackass, volumes two and three; Wildboyz, volumes one and two; Viva La Bam, volumes two to four; and Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection, will soon all be available for the console.

This move is being touted as another bid by Sony to turn the PSP into a multi-media device.

Paramount Home Entertainment, which distributes MTV programming on DVD, was one of several studios supporting the PSP with UMD movie and TV show software, but, says Reuters, sluggish sales ultimately saw Paramount and most of the other studios pull out.