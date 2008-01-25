  1. Home
  Games
  Game news

High Court steps in to block Manhunt 2

The now long-running saga over Manhunt 2 and whether it will ever make it to UK retail shelves has taken another twist.

In what's getting to be a complicated chain of events, the High Court has now ruled against the Video Appeals Committee who had overturned the British Board of Film Classification's decision to ban the game in the first place.

A High Court spokesperson told the Committee that it must reconsider its decision, because it had made a "clear error of law".

Rockstar has responded with a statement: "We believe the VAC decision was correct and do not understand the court's decision to expend further public resources to censor a game that contains content well within the bounds established by the BBFC's 18-plus ratings certification".

This means that Rockstar will not be able to release the game, and not even the edited version, in the UK. Unless this latest decision is over-ruled, of course...

