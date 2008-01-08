  McDonald's boss attacks video games

UK McDonald's boss Steve Easterbrook has hit out at the games industry, blaming video games not fast food for today's obesity problems.

In an interview with The Times, Mr Easterbrook said that "there’s fewer green spaces and kids are sat home playing computer games on the TV when in the past they’d have been burning off energy outside".

The comments came as Easterbrook said the government, and individuals that have a responsibility to stay healthy just as much as it was the food and drink industry.

“The issue of obesity is complex and is absolutely one our society is facing, there’s no denial about that, but if you break it down I think there’s an education piece: how can we better communicate to individuals the importance of a balanced diet and taking care of themselves?", he asked.

Asked about his favour "must have" gadget, Easterbrook replied the iPod for the gym, a device that also comes with games and the ability to watch movies.