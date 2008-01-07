CES 2008: Xbox Live signs MGM, ABC and Disney in US

As part of Bill Gates' CES keynote speech, Robbie Bach, Microsoft's president, Entertainment & Devices Division, announced that TV programs from ABC Television and Disney Channel will be added to Xbox Live programming available to Xbox 360s in the States.

In addition to the American television additions, MGM will bring its library of movies to the mix.

Later this month, all US Xbox LIVE members will begin to have access to certain TV shows and movies from the ABC Television Network, ABC Family, ABC News, Disney Channel and Toon Disney as part of an agreement with Disney-ABC Television Group.

More than 500 hours of content, in both standard definition and high definition when available, will be offered including "Lost" and "Grey’s Anatomy."

On the MGM side of things, such titles available as part of the deal will include "Rocky," "Terminator," and "Silence of the Lambs".

United Artists, an MGM sister company, will also make select films available on demand.

With more than 10 million Xbox LIVE members as revealed by Gates' during his keynote speech, Microsoft are pitching the Xbox LIVE platform as the place for digital entertainment downloads.

"Xbox LIVE Marketplace is the destination for high-definition movies, TV shows and music videos," Bach said.

"And, with the new Disney-ABC and MGM partnerships, we are bringing even more compelling high-definition content to people through their Xbox 360."