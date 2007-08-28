  Video Games Live music concert to play at Royal Festival Hall

Video Games Live, the concert celebrating the most memorable music from the biggest video games, is brought to London by Microsoft Xbox 360, IMG Artists, and Raymond Gubbay in association with the Southbank Centre, as the opening event of the London Games Festival.

The biggest scores from the most iconic games will be performed by members of the Philharmonia Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall on 22nd October 2007, at 7.30pm.

Video Games Live is described as not just a concert, but "a musical, visual and interactive celebration of gaming that will enthral anyone who has ever played a video game".

Whether it's the power and passion of forthcoming Halo 3, or nostalgia for the days of Pong and Space Invaders, the claim is that Video Games Live will be a hit with gamers and non-gamers alike.

Hosted and Conducted by co-creators Tommy Tallarico and Jack Wall, members of the prestigious Philharmonia Orchestra and a Choir will perform live alongside exclusive video footage and music arrangements, synchronized lighting, solo performers, electronic percussion, live action and unique interactive segments to create an explosive one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Special events surrounding the show commence at 5.30pm, including a pre- and post-show festival, featuring all the Xbox 360 blockbuster Christmas titles.

Guests will enjoy game demos, a cosplay contest with exclusive prizes for the best outfit, game competitions and meet-and-greets with Tommy Tallarico, Jack Wall, and other leading industry names.

Video Games Live features the biggest and best-loved video games of all time including such beloved and popular franchises as Halo, Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, Warcraft, Myst, and Sonic as well as a special retro Classic Arcade Medley.

This event will also feature a special arrangement from the iconic Halo 3, composed by Marty O’Donnell, to be performed live by members of the Philharmonia Orchestra for the first time.

We've seen video footage of this from when its played at other venues around the world and it does look like a pretty cool...

Tickets can be bought from the Royal Festival Hall box office on 0871 663 2500, or via the link below.