Thrustmaster launches Ferrari licensed GT Experience racing wheel

Thrustmaster has announced the launch of the Ferrari GT Experience, the newest licensed racing wheel to come from the prestigious motoring marque.

Offering gamers a chance to experience the ultimate virtual drive, the branded wheel combines authentic Ferrari research with Thrustmaster's gameplay functions.

Compatible across PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PC, the sleek black textured wheel and pedals feature Thrustmaster’s customisable mapping technology, allowing gamers to completely adapt the controls to suit their drive.

The wheel features innovative adjustable steering sensitivity through exclusive bungee cord technology, as well as an automatic centring device to provide a smooth ride for gamers across all driving games.

Additionally the highly resilient brake pedals features a foot-rest for a more realistic, precise and comfortable experience.

The Ferrari GT Experience racing wheel will be available from September for £44.99 through Amazon.