  Xbox "smoking" wheel gets Microsoft retrofit

Microsoft has announced that it is taking a second look at the official Wireless Racing Wheel following reports that it can overheat and start to smoke.

The decision to retrofit has been taken as a component in the chassis of the wheel overheats when the AC/DC power adaptor is used. It is however, still safe to use with batteries.

However, the company were quick to say that it was preventative action as there had been no serious incidents as yet.

"There have been no reported incidences of fire, personal injury or property damage resulting from the component failure in the wheel", Microsoft said in a statement.

US Gamers who own a Wheel should stop using the AC/DC adaptor and contact Microsoft. As for Europe, there hasn’t been any word as yet but we'll keep you posted.