  ViewSonic launches 24-inch high-def monitor

ViewSonic has added a new LCD monitor to its display portfolio, the 24-inch display VX2435wm claims to take gaming and entertainment experiences to new heights with its large screen, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in all the action.

The HDMI-enabled and Windows Vista Premium-certified VX2435wm can be connected to a PC, HD gaming console or an HD video source.

The component video input and the digital HDMI input with high-bandwidth digital content protection (HDCP) means you can hook up an Xbox 360 or a PS3.

These inputs also make it possible to work with a DVD recorder as well as HD sources such as like HD DVD and Blu-ray. Toggling between those inputs is as simple as the push of a button.

The display provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels allowing this large screen 24-inch LCD to provide more details then usually found on current full-HD LCD-TVs. A wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI, component, S-Video, composite and PC-VGA, ensures maximum flexibility.

Along with high resolution the VX2435wm delivers a high contrast ratio of 1000:1, 500cd/m² of brightness and a fast video response time of 8 milliseconds.

It has an integrated smart colour engine which optimises the colour and skin tones of games, movies, text and photos and a 16:10 theatre aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing.

The integration of full-sound stereo speakers provides users with more room by freeing up valuable desktop space. The display can be wall mounted and is environmentally friendly with standby power consumption below one watt.

The multifunction HD VX2435wm is available at an estimated retail price of £534 from authorised resellers, retailers and via mail order.