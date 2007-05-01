  Go!Cam comes to the PSP

Sony has announced its Go!Cam, an attachable video camera that promises to bring the creativity of film, photos and the fun of PSP together for gamers.

The Go!Cam can handle up to two and half hours video recording time and the ability to take and store over 40,000 photos with a 4GB Memory Stick.

The device converts the PSP to a portable, functional and fun camera with a built in microphone, ability to change the direction of the camera lens vertically by 180 degrees and it also comes with Go!Edit, an editing software package to save and edit photos, video and audio clips.

The edit suite sits on the PSP offering the ability to enhance movies and photos with sounds and graphical effects. Go!Edit also promises to give the option to upload creations onto the internet directly from the PSP.

To be released on 16th May 2007 for £34.99