SlouchPod reaches the UK

The sort of chairs that are always in the American TV programmes, that look too cool for school. Well, they're here and coming from a homegrown store.

Churchfield is exclusively launching the SlouchPod range of interactive multimedia chairs. They are sold as the most impressive and comfortable Gaming & Multimedia Chair to date and I am so far going to agree.

The chairs feature built-in audio speakers, subwoofer and multimedia control panel to provide an enhanced experience

for gamers and MP3 users.

SlouchPods have been designed for the MP3 and gaming market totally in mind, they are compatible with the Xbox 360,

PlayStation, Gamecube, PSP, DS, Wii, MP3 players, CD/DVD players, PCs, TVs and VCRs.

So for the specs:

2 x 5W RMS Quality Incorporated Speakers

1 x 10W RMS Quality Incorporated Subwoofer Speaker

Constructed from High Quality Wipe Clean Materials

Filled with High Quality Polystyrene Beads for extra comfort

Fully certified and safety tested

Headphone jack, RCA audio input, RCA multi-player audio output and side control panel with on/off switch and separate speaker and bass controls

Supplied with 2 x 2m RCA twin cables,

2 M to M connectors, adaptor for MP3 players

Transformer power supply with plug

AC 10v/1.2a power supply supplied

The chairs come in six colours Silver, Black, Red, Cream, Lilac & Fuschia Pink, available for £299.